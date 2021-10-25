Arizona State vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington State Cougars college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Daniyel Ngata (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Sun Devil Stadium. Washington State is a 15-point underdog. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points just twice this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.5, is five points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.1, 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Sun Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils score 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars allow (25.1).

When Arizona State records more than 25.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 40.9 more yards per game (432.3) than the Cougars allow per contest (391.4).

In games that Arizona State piles up more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 15 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 15 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Washington State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Cougars average six more points per game (24.9) than the Sun Devils give up (18.9).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.

The Cougars rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (321.3).

In games that Washington State picks up more than 321.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats