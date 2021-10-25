Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah State Aggies vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner (1) looks to throw against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The total is 65 points for this matchup.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 65 points just twice this year.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games have an average total of 61.4 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Aggies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies put up 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per contest (31.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Aggies average 464.7 yards per game, just 16.4 more than the 448.3 the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing.

In games that Utah State totals more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Rainbow Warriors average just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies allow (28.7).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies give up (445.7).

When Hawaii picks up more than 445.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (10).

Season Stats