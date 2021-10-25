CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) are 16-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The over/under is 63 for the outing.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Vanderbilt's games have gone over 63 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 15.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 72.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.5 more than the 63 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.2, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63 .
  • The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers score 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per matchup the Commodores give up.
  • Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.4 points.
  • The Tigers collect 447.1 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 458.9 the Commodores give up per contest.
  • When Missouri amasses over 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Tigers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (12).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

  • Vanderbilt has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16 points or more (in four chances).
  • Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Commodores put up 13.3 points per game, 23.8 fewer than the Tigers give up (37.1).
  • The Commodores average 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers give up.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats

