Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Old Dominion Monarchs college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz talks to his players during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 5.5-point underdog. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of seven times.
  • Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 49.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 64.4 points per game, 11.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 57.1 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 this year.
  • The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • The Bulldogs put up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs give up (31.4).
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 31.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 392.1 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 357.3 the Monarchs allow per contest.
  • Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals more than 357.3 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).
Old Dominion Stats and Trends

  • In Old Dominion's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Monarchs average 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs allow (33).
  • Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 33 points.
  • The Monarchs rack up 360 yards per game, 89.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
Season Stats

