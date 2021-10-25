Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Chaton Mobley (44) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. A 48-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 43.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 57.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 9.1 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 58.3, 10.3 points more than Saturday's total of 48.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread two times this year.

The Blue Raiders covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.4).

Middle Tennessee is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Blue Raiders average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (349.1), than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (350.9).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 350.9 yards.

This year, the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over seven times, while the Golden Eagles have forced seven.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this year.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 14.6 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (28.7).

The Golden Eagles average 158.4 fewer yards per game (257.9) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (416.3).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats