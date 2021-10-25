Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) reacts with fans during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 27.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The total has been set at 58 points for this matchup.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 58 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in four of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.3 points higher than the combined 52.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points under the 58.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58 over/under in this game is five points higher than the 53 average total in Warhawks games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 27.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Mountaineers average 3.1 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Warhawks give up (34.4).

When Appalachian State records more than 34.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average only 7.4 more yards per game (456.1), than the Warhawks allow per contest (448.7).

When Appalachian State piles up more than 448.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (14).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 27.5 points or more (in three chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Warhawks rack up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 24 the Mountaineers surrender.

UL Monroe is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Warhawks average 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (375).

The Warhawks have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats