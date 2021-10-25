CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFznb_0cbWyaR600

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Florida International Panthers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff talks with Old Dominion Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne following the game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) will put their 11th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) and the No. 14 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Thundering Herd are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the outing. The point total is 65.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Marshall and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this year.
  • Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in three of six games this season.
  • Saturday's total is two points higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 59 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, seven fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Marshall is 3-4-0 this year.
  • This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.
  • Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Thundering Herd score just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers surrender (36.4).
  • When Marshall puts up more than 36.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Thundering Herd collect 509.7 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 488.9 the Panthers give up per matchup.
  • Marshall is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 488.9 yards.
  • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook .

Florida International Stats and Trends

  • Florida International has covered the spread two times this year.
  • Florida International's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Panthers average 26.6 points per game, four more than the Thundering Herd allow (22.6).
  • Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
  • The Panthers average 413.3 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 391.9 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 391.9 yards.
  • The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Rahne
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Usa Football#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Dominion Monarchs#The Thundering Herd#Ats
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
thespun.com

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from of Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy