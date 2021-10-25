Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Florida International Panthers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff talks with Old Dominion Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne following the game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) will put their 11th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) and the No. 14 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Thundering Herd are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the outing. The point total is 65.5.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this year.

Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is two points higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 59 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Thundering Herd games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, seven fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Marshall is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd score just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers surrender (36.4).

When Marshall puts up more than 36.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect 509.7 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 488.9 the Panthers give up per matchup.

Marshall is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 488.9 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 15 more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread two times this year.

Florida International's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers average 26.6 points per game, four more than the Thundering Herd allow (22.6).

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Panthers average 413.3 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 391.9 the Thundering Herd allow.

Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up more than 391.9 yards.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats