Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Syracuse Orange vs. Boston College Eagles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and safety Tyler Venables (12) combine to tackle Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's strongest passing defenses meet when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 5.5-point favorites. The point total for the contest is set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 7.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 45.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Orange games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 7-1-0 this season.

This season, the Orange won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Syracuse has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Orange rack up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Orange rack up 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per outing (344.4).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up more than 344.4 yards.

The Orange have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Eagles score 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange surrender (24.6).

When Boston College scores more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange allow.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 325 yards.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats