Kansas State

Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman contemplates the loss of starting quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) to injury early in a game against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run offense will square off against the Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are favored by 3 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

  • Kansas State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
  • In 66.7% of TCU's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 61.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 56.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-3-1 this year.
  • The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Wildcats average 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs surrender (31.6).
  • The Wildcats average 91 fewer yards per game (360.1), than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (451.1).
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
TCU Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season TCU has one win against the spread.
  • The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • TCU's games this season have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats surrender (24.6).
  • TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 449.4 yards per game, 99.5 more yards than the 349.9 the Wildcats give up.
  • When TCU piles up over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This season the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Wildcats' takeaways (8).
Season Stats

Person
Chris Klieman
