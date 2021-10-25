CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Northwestern Wildcats college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Brady Boyd (14) and Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten rivals square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. Minnesota is favored by 7.5 points. The point total is set at 43.5 for the outing.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Northwestern's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 2.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.2 points under the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

  • Minnesota has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Golden Gophers score just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).
  • Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.
  • The Golden Gophers collect 359.7 yards per game, 57.7 fewer yards than the 417.4 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
  • When Minnesota totals over 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).
Northwestern Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Northwestern's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Wildcats score 19.7 points per game, comparable to the 19.6 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.6 points.
  • The Wildcats collect 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (312).
  • When Northwestern churns out over 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats

