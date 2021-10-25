CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

  • Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
  • Florida State's games have gone over 46.5 points in six of seven chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 4.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 5.5 points more than the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 12.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

  • Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 10 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
  • The Tigers put up 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per outing (26.4).
  • The Tigers rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles give up per contest (388.9).
  • In games that Clemson picks up more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have nine takeaways .
Florida State Stats and Trends

  • In Florida State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Seminoles have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Florida State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This season the Seminoles score 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers surrender (14.6).
  • When Florida State scores more than 14.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Seminoles average 75.8 more yards per game (413.4) than the Tigers give up per matchup (337.6).
  • In games that Florida State churns out over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats

