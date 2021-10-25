Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup against the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 46.5 points in six of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 4.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.5 points more than the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 12.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 10 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Tigers put up 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per outing (26.4).

The Tigers rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles give up per contest (388.9).

In games that Clemson picks up more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have nine takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Florida State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Seminoles score 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers surrender (14.6).

When Florida State scores more than 14.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seminoles average 75.8 more yards per game (413.4) than the Tigers give up per matchup (337.6).

In games that Florida State churns out over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats