Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) is defended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Cameron Johnson (3), defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) and defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 24-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The over/under is 49 in this matchup.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.

Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 49 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Oregon has two wins against the spread.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Ducks rack up 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (20.7).

When Oregon scores more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks rack up 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (376.6).

When Oregon piles up more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Ducks have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Colorado's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Buffaloes rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).

When Colorado puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes average 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks allow per outing (399.9).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats