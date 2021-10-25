CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8TEZ_0cbWyTCt00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Mycah Pittman (4) is defended by UCLA Bruins defensive back Cameron Johnson (3), defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) and defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 24-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The over/under is 49 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.
  • Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
  • This season, the two teams have combined to average 49 points per game, which is the same threshold as Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Oregon has two wins against the spread.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.
  • Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Ducks rack up 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (20.7).
  • When Oregon scores more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Ducks rack up 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (376.6).
  • When Oregon piles up more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Ducks have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook .

Colorado Stats and Trends

  • Colorado has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • Colorado's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year the Buffaloes rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
  • When Colorado puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Buffaloes average 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks allow per outing (399.9).
  • The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Pasadena, CA
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#College Football#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#Colorado Buffaloes#Ucla Bruins#Pac 12
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from of Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE
thespun.com

FOX Is Getting Crushed For What Just Happened In Michigan vs. MSU

Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Watch: 3 Players Ejected After Wild TCU-Kansas State Brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline. On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy