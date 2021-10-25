Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is a 20-point underdog. The total has been set at 66.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in five of eight games this season.

In 37.5% of Texas Tech's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The two teams combine to score 76.1 points per game, 9.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.3 points greater than the 55.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Sooners and their opponents score an average of 62.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 6.7 points above the 59.8 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners average 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.6).

Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Sooners rack up 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (385.4).

In games that Oklahoma picks up over 385.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Red Raiders put up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners allow per contest (382.6).

In games that Texas Tech totals more than 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).

Season Stats