Georgia State

Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks downfield against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30 will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 14 points in the outing. The total for this game has been set at 51 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
  • In 57.1% of Florida's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • The two teams combine to average 72.8 points per game, 21.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 27.7 points per game, 23.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bulldogs games have an average total of 48 points this season, three fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51-point total for this game is 7.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Gators games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

  • In Georgia's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 14-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators surrender (21.1).
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 430.1 yards per game, 94.7 more yards than the 335.4 the Gators give up per contest.
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses over 335.4 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Gators have forced (6).
Florida Stats and Trends

  • Florida has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Gators score 34.4 points per game, 27.8 more than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 6.6 points.
  • The Gators rack up 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up (209.1).
  • When Florida amasses over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

