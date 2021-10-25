Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Levi Falck (88) can t handle this pass from Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites at home at Memorial Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads feature tough defenses, with the Cornhuskers 25th in points per game allowed, and the Boilermakers ninth. The game has an over/under of 50.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska's games this season have gone over 50 points four of seven times.

Purdue's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 14.3 points greater than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point over/under for this game is two points below the 52 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-3-0 this year.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers average 30.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Boilermakers surrender per matchup (16.3).

Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).

Nebraska is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team picks up over 301.6 yards.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Boilermakers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

This season the Boilermakers rack up just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (19.4).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.4 points.

The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.

When Purdue piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).

Season Stats