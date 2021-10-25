CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers college football matchup on October 30, 2021.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Levi Falck (88) can t handle this pass from Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites at home at Memorial Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads feature tough defenses, with the Cornhuskers 25th in points per game allowed, and the Boilermakers ninth. The game has an over/under of 50.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Nebraska's games this season have gone over 50 points four of seven times.
  • Purdue's games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 14.3 points greater than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 50-point over/under for this game is two points below the 52 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-3-0 this year.
  • The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cornhuskers average 30.8 points per game, 14.5 more than the Boilermakers surrender per matchup (16.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (301.6).
  • Nebraska is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team picks up over 301.6 yards.
  • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).
Purdue Stats and Trends

  • Purdue has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This year, the Boilermakers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • This season the Boilermakers rack up just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (19.4).
  • Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.4 points.
  • The Boilermakers collect 392 yards per game, 43.6 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • When Purdue piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).
Season Stats

Community Policy