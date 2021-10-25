CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

One dead in Fort Walton Beach shooting

By Emily McLeod
 8 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach police responded to a shooting around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to Eglin Parkway and First Street for the reported shooting.

Police said 20-year-old Tykeis D. Noland was identified with multiple gun shot wounds.

Noland was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at (850) 833-9548.

