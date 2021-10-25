Hampton U Mobile Clinic to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church on Oct. 30

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Hampton University Mobile Clinic and Norfolk Health Department are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Gilead

Baptist Church.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The clinic is set to offer the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster shots. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Masks will be required inside the building.

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org . You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website .

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.