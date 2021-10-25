CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Hampton U Mobile Clinic to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church on Oct. 30

By Nathan Crawford
 8 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —  Health officials with the Hampton University Mobile Clinic and Norfolk Health Department are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Mt. Gilead
Baptist Church.

The clinic is set to offer the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as booster shots. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Masks will be required inside the building.

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org . You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website .

