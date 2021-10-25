CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Trucks blow over on California bridge amid strong storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tristi Rodriguez
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12M2b7_0cbWvocD00

RICHMOND, Calif. ( KRON ) – Multiple trucks blew over on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as heavy rain and intense winds slammed the Bay Area on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol reported issued a severe traffic alert due to the overturned tractor trailer and a traffic collision.

One video shows a big rig semi-truck on its side. Another video shows a second vehicle, which appears to be a trailer, also on its side of the far left lane.

At one point, the front end of a third car blew off.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Elsewhere in Northern California, highways were flooded, trees were toppled and mud flows were triggered in the burn scars of recent wildfires.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office warned of “potentially historic rain” as an atmospheric drenched the region. By sunrise on Sunday, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded over 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the weather service said on Twitter.

What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? Storm approaches West Coast, bringing rain, wind, possible flooding

“Some of our higher elevation locations could see 6, 7, 8 inches of rain before we’re all said and done,” weather service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

The California Highway Patrol closed a stretch of State Route 70 in Butte and Plumas counties because of multiple landslides within the massive Caldor Fire burn scar.

“We have already had several collisions this morning for vehicles hydroplaning, numerous trees falling, and several roadways that are experiencing flooding,” tweeted the highway patrol’s office in Oroville. “If you can stay home and off the roads today, please do. If you are out on the roads, please use extreme caution.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

We are getting into the thick of the rainy season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – November is the second wettest month on average for Portland. If you didn’t know that yet, you should be ready for rain. I just wanted to get that out of the way before I go on to discuss the wet forecast and what may see this month. Before we get to […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Clackamas WES awarded for ‘around the clock’ work in 2021 ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Water Environment Services received an award Tuesday for its response to the historic February 2021 ice storm.  From Feb. 12 through Feb. 23 residents in Clackamas Water Environment Services navigated power outages, dangerous conditions, and other obstacles to ensure its nearly 200,000 customers in Northern Clackamas County had wastewater treatment […]
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

4K+
Followers
983
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy