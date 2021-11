Lyra the Lyre (or harp) is a small constellation of faint stars, with one major exception – the very bright star Vega. As soon as it gets dark enough after sunset, look for the brightest star you can see in the high western Shamokin sky. That’s Vega, the third brightest star in our night sky. It’s over 25 light-years away, or about 146 trillion miles distant. The light that we see from Vega tonight left that star when Bill Clinton was President.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO