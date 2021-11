CHICO, Calif. — A Black Bear Diner is coming to Chico. It will be located at the former Outback Steakhouse near the Chico Marketplace at East 20th Street and Forest Avenue. The franchise owner is Jerry Mercer with Elite Diners LLC. Mercer said he's excited about the location in one of Chico's busiest shopping districts. Mercer said he plans to start renovating the building in the next few weeks to give it the 'Black Bear Diner look.' He expects to reopen the restaurant as a Black Bear Diner in April or May.

CHICO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO