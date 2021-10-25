Baseboard Heaters

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The autumn and winter seasons bring everything from fall foliage to snowy weather. As these changes happen outside, the temperatures inside your home will fall, too, and while adjusting your thermostat is the most common way to warm your home, you may find that some rooms are still uncomfortably chilly even with the heat on. Factors like the age of your home, the type of heating you have, drafts, and more can all impact how well your space is heated. Before the outdoor conditions turn frigid, it could be worth investing in a portable heater. These tools come in different shapes and sizes, including tower and classic small circulation models, and can be used to temporarily heat a space or supplement your home's HVAC system in especially cool rooms. They even have different functions beyond heating, like purifying. Most models also keep safety in mind and feature tip-over protection. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorites so you can warm up your home in a snap.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO