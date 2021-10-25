Editorial: Vote yes on Imagination Station, zoo levies

Those of us who live in northwest Ohio often have a hard time imagining the Toledo area as a tourist destination. But tourism isn’t just spring break at the beach, European river cruises, or Las Vegas getaways. Tourism here draws people from around the region — and yes, even farther away — to see migrating birds, fish for walleye, take in museums, and spend a day at the Toledo Zoo or Imagination Station.

Those community assets deliver for the region. Recent estimates show that tourism generates $2 billion a year for Lucas County and supports more than 20,000 local jobs. Visitors are drawn here in large part because these local assets are innovative, excellent attractions — something we local residents get to enjoy as well.

This year both the Toledo Zoo and Imagination Station are asking voters to support them with levy renewals.

Issue 2 is a replacement levy for Imagination Station levy. The 0.1975-mill, five-year levy would replace a 0.17 mill levy. It would not be collected until 2023.

The children’s science museum — now with the new $12 million KeyBank Discovery Theater addition built mostly with private donations — became an anchor in what has become a Toledo riverfront revitalization.

Along with bringing families from far and wide to high-wire cycle and see other exhibits, Imagination Station helped attract more development to Summit Street, which is now bustling.

Issue 3 is a renewal levy for the Toledo Zoo that would be a decrease from the previous levy amount. The new 0.65-mill levy would replace a 0.75-mill levy and first be collected in 2022.

The zoo is one of the region’s most beloved and valuable institutions. And the zoo’s strategy in recent years to become less and less reliant on levy revenue is both wise and welcome. Back in the 1980s the zoo relied on property tax revenue for about 80 percent of its operating budget, but now needs that tax revenue for about 14 percent of the budget.

Both Imagination Station and the Toledo Zoo are community treasures, contributing to our cultural offerings, our quality of life, and our regional economy. Lucas County voters should not hesitate to support both and vote yes on Issue 2 and Issue 3.