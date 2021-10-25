CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Editorial: Vote yes on Imagination Station, zoo levies

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VovI_0cbWtE6b00

Those of us who live in northwest Ohio often have a hard time imagining the Toledo area as a tourist destination. But tourism isn’t just spring break at the beach, European river cruises, or Las Vegas getaways. Tourism here draws people from around the region — and yes, even farther away — to see migrating birds, fish for walleye, take in museums, and spend a day at the Toledo Zoo or Imagination Station.

Those community assets deliver for the region. Recent estimates show that tourism generates $2 billion a year for Lucas County and supports more than 20,000 local jobs. Visitors are drawn here in large part because these local assets are innovative, excellent attractions — something we local residents get to enjoy as well.

Read more Blade editorials

This year both the Toledo Zoo and Imagination Station are asking voters to support them with levy renewals.

Issue 2 is a replacement levy for Imagination Station levy. The 0.1975-mill, five-year levy would replace a 0.17 mill levy. It would not be collected until 2023.

The children’s science museum — now with the new $12 million KeyBank Discovery Theater addition built mostly with private donations — became an anchor in what has become a Toledo riverfront revitalization.

Along with bringing families from far and wide to high-wire cycle and see other exhibits, Imagination Station helped attract more development to Summit Street, which is now bustling.

Issue 3 is a renewal levy for the Toledo Zoo that would be a decrease from the previous levy amount. The new 0.65-mill levy would replace a 0.75-mill levy and first be collected in 2022.

The zoo is one of the region’s most beloved and valuable institutions. And the zoo’s strategy in recent years to become less and less reliant on levy revenue is both wise and welcome. Back in the 1980s the zoo relied on property tax revenue for about 80 percent of its operating budget, but now needs that tax revenue for about 14 percent of the budget.

Both Imagination Station and the Toledo Zoo are community treasures, contributing to our cultural offerings, our quality of life, and our regional economy. Lucas County voters should not hesitate to support both and vote yes on Issue 2 and Issue 3.

Comments / 1

Related
The Blade

CareNet offers consumers help in obtaining health insurance

Local officials want to make it easier for consumers to obtain health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. On Monday, the same day that consumers could begin shopping for new insurance plans on the federal marketplace, city and county officials joined Toledo Rep. Marcy Kaptur at the downtown library to encourage people to sign up through healthcare.gov and announce the resources available to help them.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Government
The Blade

Fall harvests and winter prep

This October has been one of the warmest and wettest on record. The fall has typically been a time to wind down, but the longer I garden, the more I feel it can be a time to kick it in, and do more in the winter, which includes planning for the future. I need a gardeners to-do list to get me through the winter. How about you?
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Zoo#Levies#Editorials#Keybank Discovery Theater
The Blade

Glendale Avenue outlot featured in forfeited land sale

An empty commercial lot next to a South Toledo shopping plaza is headed to a forfeited land sale, which experts say may indicate a sluggish market. The 12-acre parcel in Toledo Commons in the 3100 block of Glendale Avenue will be up for auction in the sale being held Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at One Government Center by Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Blade

Editorial: Overcoming vaccine hesitancy

Authorities desperate to convince more people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus have tried everything from advertising campaigns, celebrity endorsements, incentives, and even mandates. But one local vaccine-advocacy group has tried something new that seems to hold great promise in figuring out how to persuade holdouts to finally get the vaccine -- they asked them what it would take to change their minds.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Justine Heineman Bianchi (1922 - 2021)

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Justine Heineman Bianchi, a longtime Put-in-Bay High School teacher and resident who played piano at community events and was a church organist, died at her home Oct. 23, three months shy of her 100th birthday.
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 11/02

Jessica Perretti and Ali Nour, Toledo, girl, Oct. 31. Alexis and Doug Allen, Woodville, boy, Oct. 29. Rachel and Shaun Yurista, Elmore, boy, Oct. 31. Chelsea and Brandon Crut- cher, Bowling Green, girl, Oct. 29.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy