Robert Armstrong (1950-2021)

Robert "Bob, Army" Armstrong, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War who was a longtime Sylvania police dispatcher and a celebrated community volunteer, died Oct. 16 in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 71.

He died of lymphoma, Joy Armstrong, his wife of 36 years, said.

“He was a hardworking person with the best interest of the Sylvania citizens in mind — both in his job and his volunteerism,” Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough said.

Mr. Armstrong retired from the Sylvania police department about 2010 after 29 years of service primarily as a police dispatcher. In the beginning, he was also a patrolman until the two jobs were separated in the 1980s.

“He was very proud to be a dispatcher,” his wife said. “He always liked helping people. That was just his nature. And he was raised in Sylvania and lived there most of his life, so he knew where every street was and he knew everyone in every city department.”

Earlier in his life — between high school and the Navy — he was a firefighter with the Sylvania Volunteer Fire Department.

In 1992, Mr. Armstrong was the president of the newly-formed Sylvania Historical Society and was instrumental in the formation of the Sylvania Historical Village Commission. As a board member he oversaw the moving of the historical buildings, their restoration, and maintenance, from the 1990s through 2015, when he retired from the board.

Mrs. Armstrong said her husband was determined to preserve the history of Sylvania. She was the director of the Sylvania Historical Village from its inception in 1993 until her retirement in 2015.

In 2018, Mayor Stough on behalf of the Sylvania City Council and the Sylvania Historical Village board of trustees officially dedicated and renamed the barn in the historical village as the Armstrong Barn in appreciation of the couple’s role in preserving Sylvania history.

“He was a very stubborn man who never did anything he didn’t want to do. His line was, ‘Here’s the job. Let’s get it done and let’s have a drink,’” Mrs. Armstrong said. “And that’s how it was with the historical village, which was just a dream at first — and he was one of the first dreamers. And now it’s there and it’s beautiful.”

Mr. Armstrong also was very helpful and had lots of friends, Mrs. Armstrong said.

“His other line was ‘I know a guy,’” she said. “And if anybody had a problem, say with plumbing or a car, he would say, ‘I know a guy,’ and the help would be on the way… He knew everyone in old Sylvania — anybody over 60 who has lived in Sylvania all their life,” Mrs. Armstrong said.

Mr. Armstrong also was president of the B-Girls Submarine Reunion Association for the past nine years and was instrumental in the formation of the Toledo Sea Cadets’ Commodore Perry Division. B-Girls stands for diesel submarines with names starting with a “B.”

His memberships included Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579, where he was a past governor; Ohio State Moose Association, where he was the district president; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2898, where he was a trustee; the former Sylvania VFW Post 3310, where he was a past commander; Sylvania American Legion Post 468, and United States Submarine Veterans, where he was the USS Toledo Base board member and a past commander.

Mr. Armstrong was born March 4, 1950, to Evelyn and Brainard Armstrong in Toledo.

He was raised in Sylvania, where he graduated from what is now Sylvania Northview High School in 1969.

Soon thereafter he enlisted in the Navy and was a torpedo man on a submarine during the Vietnam War, stationed mostly in Pearl Harbor, from about 1971 until the war ended in 1975.

Mr. Armstrong then got transferred to Toledo to be a Navy recruiter. He lived in Sylvania and drove to the recruiting station daily until his honorable discharge in 1977, his wife said.

For a few years, he then did a couple of jobs, including as a pizza delivery driver and then as a plumbing company employee, until he was hired by the Sylvania police department.

He was preceded in death by a grandson.

Surviving are his wife, Joy Armstrong; son, Martin Armstrong; daughter, Tammy Hasselkus; stepson, Stephen Przymierski; stepdaughters, Veronica Bashaw and Desiree Drumm; brother, Lee Armstrong; sister, Penny Sherman; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sylvania Moose Lodge, 6072 Main St. in Sylvania.

There will be no other services. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to Sylvania Moose Lodge, Sylvania VFW Post 2898, or Heritage Sylvania.