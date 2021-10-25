CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procrastination – The Key to Successful Fall Pruning

By Phil and Pam Carter
The Mint Hill Times
 8 days ago
CHARLOTTE – Pruning too soon in the fall can harm your trees and shrubs. So, when it comes to fall pruning, procrastination is a virtue.Although pruning a little branch or two may be OK, bigger tasks like thinning the crown or cutting a big limb can wait. Why delay? Consider these...

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

