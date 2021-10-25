Procrastination – The Key to Successful Fall Pruning

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue (SCDR) is pleased to present Namib for adoption! “Hello, my name is Namib, and I have been told I am a very special girl!” Namib truly has one of the most endearing and devoted personalities of any of our dogs and has proven herself to be a true survivor. She is fun, loving, and playful – but also gentle, sweet, and cuddly. She leans in to get (and give) that nice deep snuggle that can just melt even the most solid of hearts. Namib carries the spirit of an old soul you’ve known for years. Alas, Namib was born with a heart abnormality, and in this case, she would be considered a medical adoption. She is an American Bulldog/Hound mix and just over a year old, she is house trained and would love to spend her life snuggling with a forever family who has a heart just as special as hers.” If you have a heart big enough for Namib, please go to www.southcharlottedogrescue.com today and submit an application.
Comments / 0