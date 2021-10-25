In Times of Disappointment, Look For This

MINT HILL, NC – It is important for our children to know how to manage their emotions. It is healthy for our children to be in touch with how they are feeling. It is helpful for them to know how to express those feelings. As parents, we are not able to protect our children from experiencing disappointments. We can, however, give them tools to help them navigate feelings that they will experience while facing life’s difficulties. When we help our children this way, it strengthens our relationship with them and equips them to have healthy relationships with others. We can help our children manage their emotions by helping them to identify them. We can help them to sift through their own emotions. Is your child feeling anger or sadness? Is he anxious or afraid? When a child is able to identify their own feelings, they are better equipped to manage them. Help your child to figure out what led to this emotion. What is making them feel the way they do. Encourage your child to talk about his feelings. Let him know that there is a right and a wrong way to express himself. Equip your child with tools to manage his emotions. Counting to 10 or taking deep breaths are examples of tools that can help him manage anger or anxiety. Help your child to manage emotions in healthy ways. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.

KIDS ・ 22 DAYS AGO