Obituary for Jenny Matilda Smith

CHARLOTTE – This column is being reprinted from 2016. This week I had two clients come by with low back pain. Actually, most of my clients came in with low back pain, but these two in particular struck me as a little different. The more we talked during our intake time, the more was revealed. While yes, they were experiencing low back pain, the real problem seemed to be around their neck and shoulder area. Sure enough, when they lay down on my table, there was a distinct and remarkable difference in how their shoulder lined up with their ear. Picture this, look in the mirror and shrug your shoulders. Now relax and leave only one shoulder shrugged. Goodness, that’s uncomfortable isn’t it? Now imagine walking around, day in and day out, with one shoulder higher than the other. The great thing about a shoulder that is held in that “shrug” position is that it can be significantly returned to its intended position within a matter of minutes, or at least significantly moved towards it’s anatomically correct location within a session. People usually don’t realize they’re in this position until you point it out to them. Then all the puzzle pieces start falling into place.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO