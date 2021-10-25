CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Obituary for Jenny Matilda Smith

By Staff Writer
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – Jenny Matilda Smith (Anderson) passed away peacefully at home on 15 October 2021. Born on 22 July 1943 in Far Rockaway, NY, daughter of George and Agnes Anderson, who immigrated in 1922 from neighboring towns in Sweden to find their special love...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Mint Hill Times

St. Luke Catholic Church In Mint Hill Breaks Ground For A New Church

CHARLOTTE – St. Luke Catholic Church in Mint Hill is currently located at 13800 Lawyers Rd and was established some 30 years ago. With church membership at about 100 people, the new church was more than adequate at that time. Over the years, Catholic families have moved to Mecklenburg and Union Counties in great numbers. Today the Parish has over 1600 registered families. Weekend masses are held five times on Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate everyone, and on most holidays, it is standing room only. The parish created a building committee that has been working diligently for over 15 years to create plans and financing for a new church.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

North Carolina Family Wins Magical Charmed Playhouse from Kinder Joy & Barbie

The Emery family (based in Charlotte, NC) were randomly selected as part of sweepstakes to receive a career-themed DJ playhouse to celebrate Kinder Joy’s new toy line, Kinder Joy® x Barbie® “You Can Be Anything™, which focuses on empowerment and celebrating diversity. Designed and built by the Charmed Playhouses duo Tyson and Audrey Leavitt, the fantasy and magical playhouse builders of Discovery Channel’s Playhouse Masters fame, this playhouse was specifically themed around a career featured in the Kinder Joy® x Barbie® You Can Be Anything™ toy line – a DJ – to create the ultimate play space of possibility and ignite imagination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Madness 2021

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness 2021 was a roaring success! COVID-related cancellations and postponements meant that Mint Hill hadn’t seen a party this size in two years, but this year’s Mint Hill Madness was definitely worth the wait. The festival opened at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 21,...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Shoulder Issues and Massage Part 1

CHARLOTTE – This column is being reprinted from 2016. This week I had two clients come by with low back pain. Actually, most of my clients came in with low back pain, but these two in particular struck me as a little different. The more we talked during our intake time, the more was revealed. While yes, they were experiencing low back pain, the real problem seemed to be around their neck and shoulder area. Sure enough, when they lay down on my table, there was a distinct and remarkable difference in how their shoulder lined up with their ear. Picture this, look in the mirror and shrug your shoulders. Now relax and leave only one shoulder shrugged. Goodness, that’s uncomfortable isn’t it? Now imagine walking around, day in and day out, with one shoulder higher than the other. The great thing about a shoulder that is held in that “shrug” position is that it can be significantly returned to its intended position within a matter of minutes, or at least significantly moved towards it’s anatomically correct location within a session. People usually don’t realize they’re in this position until you point it out to them. Then all the puzzle pieces start falling into place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Obituaries
State
New York State
The Mint Hill Times

Behind the Lines – Captain John Rowell

MINT HILL, NC – John Rowell, Patrol Captain of the A/B rotation for the Mint Hill Police Department, is one of MHPD’s original employees, having served the department since its inception back in 2003 – nearly 28 years of service! Captain Rowell served with the Cornelius Police Department from 1994-2003 before the unique opportunity existed to have influence on the direction of a brand-new department in Mint Hill. The town’s desire to have its own police department offered Rowell the unique opportunity to return to his hometown.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Madness Opens In Less Than 24 Hours!

MINT HILL, NC – In less than 24 hours, Mint Hill Madness will take over Veterans Park!. Starting at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 21, the family-friendly festival promises something for everyone: a carnival jam-packed with opportunities for family fun, awesome tunes on the Main Stage, and delicious food and treats.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Grooming at Passionate Paws: Meet Katie

CHARLOTTE – At Passionate Paws, our staff members strive to provide a comfortable and fear-free experience from the moment you step in the door. This week, we’d like to introduce you to Katie, another member of our grooming staff:. “Years ago, my husband worked at a pet store and mentioned...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Remembering Christopher Columbus

CHARLOTTE – From his diary: “It was the Lord who put it into my mind, (I could feel His hand upon me), the fact that it would be possible to sail from here to the Indies. All who heard of my project rejected it with laughter, ridiculing me. There is no question that the inspiration was from the Holy Spirit, because He comforted me with rays of marvelous inspiration from the Holy Scriptures….
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Matilda#Ct#Smith Family#Mint Hill Fire Rescue
The Mint Hill Times

Behind The Lines: Cassandra Scott

MINT HILL, NC – Driven to build community relations and assist others in need beyond the basics of policing, Officer Cassandra Scott found herself pursuing a career in law enforcement to help others in need on the front lines. After graduating from Sun Valley High School, Officer Scott says she knew she never wanted to sit behind a desk. She obtained her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina and continued her education, obtaining her masters at Gardner Webb University in Social Work. Immediately after completion, Scott enrolled in Basic Law Enforcement Training and has been employed with Mint Hill Police Department now for nearly 3 years.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Give “Bright Blessings”

CHARLOTTE – This is a revised version of the Bright Blessings story previously printed. These programs have been developed and work together in such a special way that we wanted to correct the information previously provided and make sure that the dedication of this organization is displayed with great pride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Behind the Lines: Fire Chief David Leath

MINT HILL, NC – Thirty years ago, David Leath was working as a warehouse and office manager for a plumbing supply company when he witnessed an accident. “I was with a friend one day and we pulled up on an accident,” recalls Leath. “My friend was a nurse, and they were able to jump out and start doing things, and I just thought that was really cool to be able to help people.”
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Second Chance Boutique Now Open In Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, NC – On Wednesday October 7, Turning Point opened their newest Second Chance Boutique in Indian Land. Joining the other stores in Monroe and Waxhaw, this location on Highway 74 will allow new and returning shoppers a place to get great gently used clothing, jewelry, home goods, and much more. Attending the ribbon cutting was the Union County Chamber of Commerce, a representative from the Town of Indian Trail, James Estes representing Senator Thom Tillis, Turning Point Board Members, Second Chance Workers and Volunteers, and several local Indian Trail business owners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Mint Hill Times

Is it Really All Connected?

CHARLOTTE – Yes, it’s really all connected. Believe it or not, you are beautifully connected from the top of your head to the tips of your toes…and right back up again. There are so many roads of interconnected systems, such as your skin, your nerves, your blood, your circulatory system, your fascia, your musculature, and your bones. We are truly walking miracles!
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

311
Followers
916
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy