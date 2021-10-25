CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker talks about win after game

CBS 46
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Snitker, manager for the Atlanta Braves, talked...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Win or lose, Max Fried did Brian Snitker and the Braves a massive favor

It doesn’t matter that he wasn’t great, Max Fried was able to help the Atlanta Braves out in a big way with his outing in Game 2 of the World Series. After Charlie Morton went down with a devastating injury in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from their starting pitcher. Despite the fact that the Houston Astros were able to put up some runs on Max Fried, he was able to do a pretty big favor for Brian Snitker.
MLB
Talking Chop

Brian Snitker discusses Charlie Morton, pitching plan for Game 4

The Atlanta Braves overcame plenty of adversity this season so it is unlikely that Tuesday’s Game 3 result will have too much of an affect on their mindset for the rest of the series. Still, it is hard to come away from Tuesday’s 6-5 loss without feeling like it was a giant missed opportunity.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#The La Dodgers
FanSided

For once, Braves fans can’t blame Brian Snitker for their faults

The Atlanta Braves failed to put away the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, and it was not manager Brian Snitker’s fault. Following Game 4, the Atlanta Braves entered familiar territory. They had a 3-1 NLCS lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same exact lead they had last year, which was subsequently blown. If the Braves were to win Game 5, they were making the World Series for the first time since 1999.
MLB
FanSided

Tyler Matzek saved Brian Snitker after Luke Jackson almost cost the Braves again

Luke Jackson got the Atlanta Braves into yet another jam in the NLCS, but Tyler Matzek saved the team. The Atlanta Braves looked to be cruising to a victory in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night. However, they received quite the scare in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Luke Jackson was brought in by manager Brian Snitker to replace A.J. Minter.
MLB
Talking Chop

Brian Snitker discusses pulling Ian Anderson, Game 3 win

A dominant pitching performance by Ian Anderson and the bullpen helped send the Atlanta Braves to a 2-0 win in Game 3 of the World Series. The Braves now have a 2-1 edge in the series with Games 4 and 5 to come at Truist Park over the weekend. Ian...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
fanaticsview.com

Brian Snitker talks Braves Fan Support at Home, Joc Pederson “Edge” & Ron Washington Impact

Brian Snitker answered questions from the media during the Braves’ off day. He spoke about what pitching, home-field advantage, and coaching experience meant to his team. Ian Anderson was a prominent topic of discussion prior to Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Snitker praised Anderson’s ability to grow so much in such a short period of time. He pointed out how mature Anderson is for his young age. In-game adjustments are where he’s taken his biggest leap according to Snitker. The manager is very confident in Anderson as long as he commands his fastball and changeup.
MLB
FanSided

Braves’ Dylan Lee opener backfires almost immediately on Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s decision to use Dylan Lee as opener for Game 4 did not go as he had hoped. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is no stranger to making debatable decisions thus far in the World Series, most notably pulling Ian Anderson in Game 3 despite carrying a no-hitter through five innings. The decision was not devastating, as Atlanta won 2-0.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves Notes: Brian Snitker on Jorge Soler’s return, Max Fried

The Atlanta Braves will add another weapon to their bench for Game 5 Thursday with the return of Jorge Soler who was cleared and added back to the roster replacing Cristian Pache. Soler has been out since testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Game 4 of the NLDS. Brian Snitker said that he learned that Soler was cleared when Alex Anthopoulos called him and that he will come off the bench for now.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Is it time for Brian Snitker to re-shuffle the back-end of the bullpen?

For the first time all postseason, the Braves bullpen imploded, blowing an opportunity to take a commanding lead over the Dodgers. To most teams, that kind of loss might feel more like a gut bunch. For the Braves, who blew a 2-0 lead in the NLCS to this exact team a year ago, it sure felt like a knockout blow. Hopefully, the players don’t feel that way. After all, they are still up 2-1 in a series and have two walk-offs of their own to hang their cap on, but it’s hard not to think about what happened in 2020 after last night. One things for sure, though, if the Braves are going to wrap up this series, they can’t afford any more of these meltdowns. So, is it time for the Braves to re-shuffle the back-end of their bullpen?
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves Notes: Brian Snitker on his team’s struggles at Dodger Stadium

As the NLCS shifts to Dodger Stadium, the Atlanta Braves are looking to keep the pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers and push them further to elimination. To do so, they are going to need to win in a stadium that they have struggled in recent history. Since 2014, the...
MLB
WAND TV

Macon's Brian Snitker, Braves reach World Series

ATLANTA (WAND) - Add another accolade to the resume of Macon's Brian Snitker. The Atlanta Braves manager led his club to their first World Series since 1999. Atlanta took down the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games. The Braves will take on the AL champion Houston...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud, Brian Snitker, and Charlie Morton react to Morton’s devastating injury

For months, it’s felt like the sky was falling in Atlanta, and this postseason has been no different. Jorge Soler missed the final game of the NLDS and most of the NLCS because of an untimely COVID diagnosis. Huascar Ynoa was pulled from his Game 4 start in the NLCS and announced out for the season with an arm injury. And now, Braves ace Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after suffering a broken fibula in Game 1. It should be impossible to overcome, especially since Mike Soroka, Ronald Acuña, and Marcell Ozuna are already missing for the season, but somehow the Braves keep winning.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy