Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker talks about win after game

For the first time all postseason, the Braves bullpen imploded, blowing an opportunity to take a commanding lead over the Dodgers. To most teams, that kind of loss might feel more like a gut bunch. For the Braves, who blew a 2-0 lead in the NLCS to this exact team a year ago, it sure felt like a knockout blow. Hopefully, the players don’t feel that way. After all, they are still up 2-1 in a series and have two walk-offs of their own to hang their cap on, but it’s hard not to think about what happened in 2020 after last night. One things for sure, though, if the Braves are going to wrap up this series, they can’t afford any more of these meltdowns. So, is it time for the Braves to re-shuffle the back-end of their bullpen?

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO