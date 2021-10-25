CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiscal Year 2021 Becomes Third-Highest Year On Record In Border Encounters, Reaching 1.7 Million

By Kaylee Greenlee
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Border officials encountered the third-highest number of migrants at the southern border on record, reaching more than 1.7 million apprehensions, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Border officials reported 192,000 encounters with migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. through the southwest border in September, according to Customs...

Map shows where immigrants are crossing the U.S. border

Border officials reported that most encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S. occurred in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Immigration officials encountered 441,855 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector between January and August 2021, according to CBP data. More than 1.3 million migrants...
IMMIGRATION
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Border arrests hit highest point since 1986: Shocking new data reveals Biden's border crisis is deteriorating further with 1.7 MILLION migrants detained in the 2021 fiscal year

The number of migrants arrested at the southern border in the 2021 fiscal year is the highest since 1986, new Customs and Border Protection data shows. The data, which is still unpublished but was obtained by The Washington Post, shows that border authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border between October 2020 through September 2021.
IMMIGRATION
foxnebraska.com

US detained record number of migrants last fiscal year

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A record number of migrants were detained at the United States' southern border during the last fiscal year. The 1.7 million people taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border is the highest level on record, according to the Washington Post. During a confirmation hearing before the Senate...
IMMIGRATION
Gazette

U.S. 2021 fiscal year deficit below prior year's record, Treasury says

(Reuters) -The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.772 trillion during fiscal 2021, below the prior year's record shortfall but still reflecting a second straight year of massive spending to support households and businesses through the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The United States posted a deficit of $3.132...
U.S. POLITICS
News Break
Politics
erienewsnow.com

Border Patrol tallies record 557 migrant deaths on US-Mexico border in 2021 fiscal year

US Border Patrol recorded more migrant deaths on the US southern border in fiscal year 2021 than in any prior year on record, according to data shared by the agency Thursday. There were 557 Southwest border deaths during the fiscal year, which ended September 30. That's up from 254 deaths in fiscal year 2020 and 300 deaths in 2019, marking a significant increase amid a 30-record year for border crossings. The agency data on deaths dates to 1998.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrant woman dies as dozens try to swim around US-Mexico border fence

A migrant woman trying to enter the US by swimming around a metal border fence that separates Mexico and the United States died on Friday night, officials have said. “This is yet another example of the ruthless tactics smuggling organisations use to bolster their power and profits,” said Aaron Heitke, San Diego sector’s chief patrol agent. “We will work tirelessly to pursue and bring to justice those responsible for this tragedy.”The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Saturday that authorities had received a notification at 11.38pm on 29 October that the deceased migrant woman was a part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
IMMIGRATION
KVIA ABC-7

CBP outlines border reopening plans for Nov. 8: Here’s what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas — On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued guidance containing new details related to the reopening of the U.S. border with Mexico on Nov. 8 to vaccinated foreign visitors for tourism and other non-essential travel. Here's what you need to know about the new policies for travelers: CBP anticipates an increase in border The post CBP outlines border reopening plans for Nov. 8: Here’s what you need to know appeared first on KVIA.
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
POTUS
CBS DFW

$960K+ In Cocaine Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $960,500 in cocaine on Oct. 21. Packages containing nearly 125 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “The commercial environment continues to be an area where we experience a continued drug smuggling threat,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our frontline officers continue to remain vigilant and use all available tools and resources to their full potential.” The narcotics were discovered in a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team. After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers found 51 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 124.91 pounds concealed within the tractor. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
PHARR, TX
sarasotamagazine.com

Port Manatee Reports Record Container Trade for Fiscal Year 2021

Port Manatee’s containerized cargo trade grew more than 53 percent in the just-ended 2021 fiscal year, while total cargo tonnage moving through the seaport also reached an all-time high, according to figures reported Tuesday, Oct. 19. In the fiscal year that just ended on Sept. 30, 135,660 20-foot-equivalent container units...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
