Trick or treat: UAlbany men’s basketball welcomes community for Halloween
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In his first season as UAlbany men’s basketball coach, Dwayne Killings is doing more than getting his guys ready for the season. The Great Danes tip their season off November 9 at home against Towson, but until then, the coach is getting to know the community.Siena women hold media day as they prep for November 6 exhibition
The UAlbany men’s basketball team hosted their first Halloween Night at SEFCU Arena. The event featured arts and crafts, trick or treating, and giveaways.
Killings’ wife Ana played a major role in the planning, and explained to NEWS10 why events like these are so important. “This is our first year in Albany,” she said. “We don’t know anyone. We wanted to bring the community here, we wanted to engage everyone and we also want to share that we’re here as part of the community. We also live in Albany and wanted to let them know that we want them to come support us and I think that community brings everyone together and this is a perfect way for that to happen.”
