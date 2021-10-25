Still Time to Seek Arts Grant from Haverhill Cultural Council; Deadline Nov. 1
There’s still time for local artists, nonprofits and others to share in $45,400 in grants from...whav.net
There’s still time for local artists, nonprofits and others to share in $45,400 in grants from...whav.net
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0