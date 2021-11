The city's troubled office market got a boost last month with a sharp uptick in leasing from September, although increasing supply continues to cause challenges. Roughly 2.7M SF of office space was leased during the month of October, a nearly 11% increase from September and a 52% jump from October 2020, according to Colliers' monthly leasing snapshot. That leasing total translates to the best month of activity since January 2020. Sublet availability went down, but the city's overall availability rate has gone up to 17%, according to Colliers.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO