Colorado State

Colorado sees billion-dollar losses during international travel ban

KDVR.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado took a massive economic hit when international travel...

kdvr.com

TravelDailyNews.com

Responsible Travel to ban short haul internal flights

RESPONSIBLE TRAVEL is to ban internal jet flights of less than an hour across its 6,000 trips. The holiday company, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, plans to implement the change by the New Year. For more than a decade Responsible Travel has advised customers to 'fly less and...
Daily Mail

Travel-starved holidaymakers sick of being stuck in Australia during Covid pandemic book more international flights than domestic for the first time in 18 months

Flight Centre is counting on a rebound in demand for travel to help it achieve a return to monthly profitability within the current financial year, but has stopped short of providing a specific guidance. The travel agency, which was among the worst-affected companies as domestic and international travel collapsed amid...
Mining Journal

No reason to continue travel ban with Canada

Since the beginning of the pandemic, our border with Canada has remained closed to non-essential travelers. The Biden administration has kept delaying the opening, and now says it will be in early November. If there’s a good reason not to do it now, we’d like to hear it. The administration...
shakerite.com

International Travel Planning Commences During Pandemic

The Shaker Heights High School band, orchestra and choir trips are a tradition that happen every three years. During each rotation, the programs take students to a foreign country over spring break to perform. However, the past two years these trips were completely off the table, “with the pandemic, everything got put on hold,” band director Daniel Crain said.
bizjournals

Here's how much international traffic Orlando airport expects in November after travel ban is lifted

Orlando International Airport expects a fair amount of international flights and passengers on Nov. 8 — the day the U.S. travel ban will be lifted. The airport will see 25 flights and a projected 4,000 overseas travelers on Nov. 8, according to data provided to Orlando Business Journal. For the month of November, the airport expects as many as 1,055 international flights with more than 140,000 passengers.
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
CBS Miami

American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations. “It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales. He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco. “American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers. “We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
