American multidisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham is no stranger to collaboration. In 2021 alone, he has already melded his signature aesthetic with the likes of Porsche, Tiffany & Co, and Pokemon, showcasing his uncanny ability to flex his creative muscles while still remaining true to the essence of his work. Arsham’s ethos has played well with a wide range of brands, the most recent of which is US kitchen and bathroom behemoth Kohler, with whom he has designed a limited-edition sink. Created using Kohler’s cutting-edge technology, the sink, named ‘Rock.01’, is Kohler’s first artist collaboration in many years.

DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO