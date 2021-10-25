Travel nurses get big paychecks to fill in with desperate hospitals

Aspen Valley Hospital’s staff-wide vaccination mandate has nearly full compliance among its employees, but a handful of them won’t be rolling up their sleeves because they said it would betray their personal beliefs rooted in faith. Three soon-to-be ex-employees of the public hospital, in interviews this week, said their work...
The U.S. healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, say our next guests. According to one poll, almost one in five healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the pandemic. Rachel Ellsworth is one such person. She abandoned her 12-year career because of burnout. Traveling nurse Chelsea Walsh has seen what hospitals are facing all across the country. They speak with Hari Sreenivasan.
Hospital beds are full with patients but the staff available to care for them is shrinking, and health care systems say they are paying bonuses and finding creative ways to fill empty positions, particularly in nursing. While some Connecticut hospitals have let staff go due the worker’s unvaccinated status, health...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While COVID-19 cases are decreasing drastically in Mississippi, so are the healthcare workers. A boom in demand for travel nurses has exacerbated a staffing issue, with many nurses leaving their hometown hospitals for better pay. This has left many smaller hospitals frantic for funding and support,...
YAKIMA, WA – Many hospital nurses have turned to travel nursing to create their own schedule and make more money but this is leaving permanent staff overwhelmed with work and no incentive for staying. “There’s no incentives for people with many years of experience who’ve been working there to continue...
Finding nurses willing to work at rural hospitals — a problem even before the pandemic — has been partially solved by the use of temporary “traveling” nurses, experts said. But that solution comes with a cost. Hiring traveling nurses through a staffing agency can cost many times what hospitals pay...
McLean staffing startup ShiftMed LLC has raised $45 million in new funding, as a staffing shortage plagues the health care industry and demand mounts for the startup’s service. The company said Wednesday the funding will support its national expansion and further development of its workforce management platform, which connects hospitals...
(The Center Square) – Many North Carolina nonprofit hospitals fail to give enough charity care to justify their tax breaks, a recent report shows. The North Carolina State Health Plan and researchers from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted a study of state hospitals' charity care. It showed North Carolina's largest nonprofit hospital systems received about $1.8 billion in tax breaks from 2019 to 2020, but their charity service did not surpass 60% of the value of their tax breaks.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals around the state continue to face nurse shortages. Advocates tell us burnout and better salaries in other states are still creating staffing issues for Alabama’s nursing industry. They’re hoping the state will give hospitals more funding during the upcoming special session. “Nurses deserve safe staffing,...
ST. LOUIS — We've cheered out our windows for them, thanked them with meal deliveries and parades, even called them heroes. Health care workers always fill an important role in the community, especially during the pandemic. But in 2021, more of them are working outside of their communities, as travel...
After putting in a long day as charge nurse of the clinic, Nancy Colobong Smith, MN, ARNP, was surprised to get a text at 9:30 PM asking if she could return to the clinic and volunteer to administer COVID vaccines. She had only been home for about 2 hours, but it seemed that there was a vaccine emergency.
Two Georgia emergency room nurses, who met during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now engaged — and it all happened on the rooftop where they fell in love. Kelsey Dunlap thought Oct. 15 would be "just another day at work, picking up another patient off the helipad," according to her Facebook post.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That is certainly the case for images captured by a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina. Alan Hawes used his skills behind the lens to capture raw moments during the pandemic. “When I started out...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An organization called Mississippi Heroes is paying it forward to a healthcare worker at Memorial Hospital for going the extra mile with a patient. The hallways were filled with Memorial employees Monday night, all there to pay tribute to registered nurse Efua Asieda, who broke into tears when she saw what her coworkers had done.
