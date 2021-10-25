Travel nurses get big paychecks to fill in with desperate hospitals

The U.S. healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, say our next guests. According to one poll, almost one in five healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the pandemic. Rachel Ellsworth is one such person. She abandoned her 12-year career because of burnout. Traveling nurse Chelsea Walsh has seen what hospitals are facing all across the country. They speak with Hari Sreenivasan.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO