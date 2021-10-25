CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel nurses get big paychecks to fill in with desperate hospitals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNurses are in demand across the U.S.,...

Vail Daily

Nurses leaving Aspen hospital after vaccine refusals

Aspen Valley Hospital’s staff-wide vaccination mandate has nearly full compliance among its employees, but a handful of them won’t be rolling up their sleeves because they said it would betray their personal beliefs rooted in faith. Three soon-to-be ex-employees of the public hospital, in interviews this week, said their work...
ASPEN, CO
pbs.org

Hospitals in Crisis: Why Nurses Are Burned Out and Quitting

The U.S. healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, say our next guests. According to one poll, almost one in five healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the pandemic. Rachel Ellsworth is one such person. She abandoned her 12-year career because of burnout. Traveling nurse Chelsea Walsh has seen what hospitals are facing all across the country. They speak with Hari Sreenivasan.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Mountaineer

Report: Nonprofit hospitals get big take breaks, provide limited charity care

(The Center Square) – Many North Carolina nonprofit hospitals fail to give enough charity care to justify their tax breaks, a recent report shows. The North Carolina State Health Plan and researchers from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted a study of state hospitals' charity care. It showed North Carolina's largest nonprofit hospital systems received about $1.8 billion in tax breaks from 2019 to 2020, but their charity service did not surpass 60% of the value of their tax breaks.
CHARITIES
wbrc.com

AL hospitals continue to face nurse shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals around the state continue to face nurse shortages. Advocates tell us burnout and better salaries in other states are still creating staffing issues for Alabama’s nursing industry. They’re hoping the state will give hospitals more funding during the upcoming special session. “Nurses deserve safe staffing,...
ALABAMA STATE
Medscape News

Nurse Volunteers Step Up to Fill Pandemic-Related Staffing Gaps

After putting in a long day as charge nurse of the clinic, Nancy Colobong Smith, MN, ARNP, was surprised to get a text at 9:30 PM asking if she could return to the clinic and volunteer to administer COVID vaccines. She had only been home for about 2 hours, but it seemed that there was a vaccine emergency.
ADVOCACY
abcnews4.com

Nurse captures photos of pandemic from the inside of the hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That is certainly the case for images captured by a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina. Alan Hawes used his skills behind the lens to capture raw moments during the pandemic. “When I started out...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLOX

Registered nurse at Memorial Hospital recognized as ‘Mississippi Hero’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An organization called Mississippi Heroes is paying it forward to a healthcare worker at Memorial Hospital for going the extra mile with a patient. The hallways were filled with Memorial employees Monday night, all there to pay tribute to registered nurse Efua Asieda, who broke into tears when she saw what her coworkers had done.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

