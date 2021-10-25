Northwest Florida Community Hospital to hold multiple vaccine clinics

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital will hold two vaccine clinics with one on October 26 and the second on October 28.

Both clinics will be from 1:00 through 4:00 p.m. Hospital officials said they will have both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available as well as the one-dose Johnson and Johnson depending on what you need.

There is no appointment required. Those who are interested in getting the shot can go to the specialty center at the hospital on those days.

