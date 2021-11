On October 22, Mnet’s audition survival program “Girls Planet 999” came to an end with a live broadcast finale. After the third elimination round, 18 contestants moved on to the final episode, which would decide the debut lineup for the new girl group. There were two rounds of voting, the first that took place over the past week and the second that took place during the live broadcast. The votes from the live broadcast were doubled and the top 9 trainees with the most votes would debut in the new girl group.

