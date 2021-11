No self-respecting beard game is complete without one of the best beard brushes. If you’ve been using any old hairbrush to tame your wires or just plain skipping the beard-brushing step in your routine, there are a few reasons you should reconsider. If you’re using a hairbrush on your beard, you might be taming your hair, but you’re also transmitting whatever gunk was on your head into your beard. All that dirt, dead skin and sweat is going straight to the roots of your chin mane. That’s not good for your facial skin, and it’s certainly not conducive to a healthy,...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 HOURS AGO