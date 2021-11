Filipino nurses make up only 4% of the U.S. nursing population, but have accounted for 31.5% of COVID-19 nurse deaths. Emmy-award winning filmmaker Michele Josue explores this discrepancy in her upcoming documentary “Nurse Unseen,” which uncovers the devastating toll the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the physical and emotional health of Filipino nurses. The film also explores the colonial ties between the Philippines and the U.S. which led to the former becoming the leading exporter of professional nurses to the U.S.

