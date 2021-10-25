Blu-ray Review – No Man of God (2021)

Universal-International (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) John Huston’s 1962 film Freud is not so much a biography of the legendary figure in the field of psychoanalysis as it is an analysis of the analyzer—more broadly, an analysis of analysis. Like most Hollywood biopics, it plays fast and loose with the actual details surrounding that period of Freud’s life, omitting important elements, fictionalizing others, and rearranging the chronology to suit its needs—enough so that Sigmund Freud’s daughter Anna denounced the film as “neither historic nor scientific truth about the person, Sigmund Freud.” But Huston wasn’t interested in literal historical truth as much as he was presenting his view of psychological truth; he considered the film to be more of a mystery than a biography—an “intellectual suspense story,” in his words. With that goal in mind, he found the perfect Freud in the perpetually troubled Montgomery Clift, who would make just one more film after this before his untimely death in 1966.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO