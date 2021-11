According to a research report "Surface Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Surface Type (2D and 3D), System (Computer-based and Camera-based), Deployment Type (Traditional Systems and Robotic Cells), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Surface Inspection Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The Increase in demand of electrical and electronic devices is providing growth for surface inspections. Moreover, the increase in adoption of smart cameras, enhanced software, and powerful image processors owing to their benefits and features; increase in demand of electrical and electronic devices; and initiatives by governments and public-private companies to mitigate COVID-19 impact across the globe plays a key role in driving the growth of the surface inspection market.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO