NFL

Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Scores in Arizona debut

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Ertz caught three of five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-5 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
The Spun

Zach Ertz Has Very Telling Admission On The Cardinals

Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz made his debut for the Arizona Cardinals yesterday after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles the week before. Judging by his comments following Arizona’s win over the Houston Texans, he’s loving his new home. Speaking to the media after yesterday’s 31-5 win over the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals restructured Jordan Phillips contract with Zach Ertz joining team

The Cardinals traded for tight end Zach Ertz last week and the move required them to do a little maneuvering under the salary cap;. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team restructured defensive tackle Jordan Phillips‘ contract. Converting a portion of his salary into a signing bonus created just over $5.2 million in cap space for this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: What are the Cardinals getting in TE Zach Ertz?

The latest of the podcast is out and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I break down and react to all the latest about the Cardinals. In this latest episode, we can’t get over how well things are going for the Cardinals. We react to the addition to Zach Ertz to an already potent offense. We go over the COVID issues the team has had over the last week. We break down and react to the Cardinals’ big win over the Browns and then preview their game against the Houston.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Zach Ertz impact, Covid outbreak and previewing the Houston Texans

No, not the newest edition of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast, although that is a great one, but instead what a show the Arizona Cardinals put on in their beatdown of the Cleveland Browns. Jess and I cover that, we discuss the trade for Zach Ertz, how the Cardinals...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ertz Excited to be with Cardinals After Whirlwind Week

To say the last week has been a whirlwind for Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz would be a huge understatement. Ertz played in the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night game last week against Tampa Bay, knowing a trade would be announced the next day. He played 46 of 52 snaps (88%) and scored a touchdown, then held an emotional farewell press conference in the morning before boarding Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s private plane bound for the desert after being told he could wait until after the weekend to travel. He then flew with the team to Cleveland the following day.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WEARING EAGLES WRISTBAND, ZACH ERTZ BONDS WITH CARDS MURRAY!

Zach Ertz has been on the Cardinals’ practice field, working to build his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray so Arizona’s offense can keep rolling. But first, the connection started on a plane. Ertz, traded to the Cardinals last week after more than eight seasons with the Eagles, made it to...
NFL
NESN

Zach Ertz Fit Right In With New Offense As Cardinals Steamrolled Texans

New offense, no problem for Zach Ertz. The longtime Philadelphia Eagles tight end was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15 and appeared in his first game with his new team Sunday, since NFL rules prohibited him from playing the weekend he headed west. But he fit right into the offense as the Cardinals crushed the Houston Texans, 31-5.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ertz Good Fit On, Off Field for Cardinals

Only a week ago, tight end Zach Ertz was a Philadelphia Eagle preparing to play his last game with the team he was with for nearly a decade. On Wednesday, Ertz found himself face-to-face with media members covering the Arizona Cardinals after being acquired via trade last Friday. "It was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Who will replace Zach Ertz in the Eagles offense?

The Philadelphia Eagles said a heartbreaking goodbye last week to a player who will go down in franchise history as one of the true greats. Zach Ertz is now an Arizona Cardinal and while it will feel alien for a while, the coaching staff has little time to reflect. They face the Raiders on Sunday afternoon and have to find a viable replacement for Ertz for the remainder of the season.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz Gets To Know Life As Cardinals Tight End

On the flight home from Cleveland – after newly-minted Cardinals tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ had met the team there before the game with the Browns even though he wouldn't be able to play – Ertz went to his seat and found himself sitting next to ﻿Kyler Murray﻿. It was perfect...
NFL

