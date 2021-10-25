Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Scores in Arizona debut

The latest of the podcast is out and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I break down and react to all the latest about the Cardinals. In this latest episode, we can’t get over how well things are going for the Cardinals. We react to the addition to Zach Ertz to an already potent offense. We go over the COVID issues the team has had over the last week. We break down and react to the Cardinals’ big win over the Browns and then preview their game against the Houston.

