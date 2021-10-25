Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Scores in Arizona debut

To say the last week has been a whirlwind for Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz would be a huge understatement. Ertz played in the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night game last week against Tampa Bay, knowing a trade would be announced the next day. He played 46 of 52 snaps (88%) and scored a touchdown, then held an emotional farewell press conference in the morning before boarding Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s private plane bound for the desert after being told he could wait until after the weekend to travel. He then flew with the team to Cleveland the following day.
Comments / 1