The CIF Southern Section Section has released its 2021 high school football playoff brackets for every Division. Mater Dei, the top-ranked team in the country in the SBLive Power 25, will play Norco in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12. The other Division 1 first-round matchups are St. John Bosco vs. Los Alamitos, Servite vs. Santa Margarita and Centennial vs. Mission Viejo.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO