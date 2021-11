Philadelphia Eagles’ right tackle Lane Johnson is returning to the team after taking a two-week hiatus to address his mental health, per ESPN. “I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks,”Johnson wrote on social media. “I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone. I am excited to re-join my teammates and coaches. I’m grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO