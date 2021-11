EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday branded Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega a "dictator" staging "fake" elections at the weekend, with his seven main challengers under arrest. Ortega, 75, will be seeking a fourth successive term in Sunday's vote, with about 40 opposition figures, including seven presidential hopefuls, rounded up since June. "Mr Ortega has occupied himself imprisoning all the political contenders who have presented themselves to run in these elections and we cannot expect that this process will yield a result we can consider legitimate. Quite the opposite," Borrell said on a visit to Lima, Peru -- the first stop on a Latin American tour. "The situation in Nicaragua is one of the most serious in the Americas at the moment," Borrell told foreign correspondents.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO