The Miami Heat will hope to play more as they did in their home opener than they did their road opener when they host the Orlando Magic on Monday night at FTX Arena. After dropping 137 points over the Bucks, the Heat only mustered up 92 points in an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers over the weekend. Now the Heat (1-1) will look to get back on track when they host the Orlando Magic (1-2) who are coming off their first win of the season.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO