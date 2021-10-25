Letter: Let’s vote for truth

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I have known David Konick for many years. I have been on the opposite side of litigation he brought against the NPEA (National Pentecostal Evangelistic Association) campground back in the early 80s. I testified in court to stop the zoning limitations that were being placed on this organization. But never did I witness Konick as your paper portrayed him in last week’s edition! It was a hit job plain and simple. And despite what your disclaimer says at the end, putting all this out just before the election was just disgraceful! You’ve tried to make your scheduling issues a liability to his campaign.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO