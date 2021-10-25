CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

Letter: Let’s vote for truth

By editor@rappnews.com
Rappahannock News
 8 days ago

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. As we think about those to represent us, let's be sure to well consider...

www.rappnews.com

Rappahannock News

Letter: Upcoming election is the most important in our history

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. We are living through a national tragedy being forced upon us by federal and state mandates, laws, and policies. This upcoming election will be the most important local election in our history.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Post-Star

Letter to editor: Let's simplify our voting districts

In reference to the article on redistricting (Oct. 26), I'm curious to know if any Post-Star readers think it's good to redistrict in crazy "salamander" shapes, as has been the norm for over a century. These "gerrymanders" have always been designed to benefit one political party or another — and...
ELECTIONS
Longview Daily News

Letter: Let's keep Kelso council nonpartisan

There is a good reason why City Council elections are nonpartisan. City Council meetings are not launching pads for political ambitions. This is exactly what is happening in the Kelso City Council. I am endorsing Mike Karnofski, Jim Hill, Kimberly Lefebvre for positions 1, 3 and 4 on the Kelso City Council. These candidates understand what is needed in Kelso: continued support for youth programs, affordable housing, repairs of city streets, support of senior communities, maintaining and improving infrastructure, and obtaining state and federal grants to make improvements in our city.
KELSO, WA
Rappahannock News

Letter: Carney will combat division

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The upcoming election for Board of Supervisors provides a stark choice for those of us living in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District, where my wife and I have lived for the last twenty years.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Times Daily

Biden announces deal, seeks votes: 'Let's get this done'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Thursday he had reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departed for overseas summits. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seacoast Online

Letter: NH Women’s Foundation encourages you to vote for women on Tuesday

On Nov. 2, voters across New Hampshire will have an opportunity to take one giant step towards gender parity by voting for women in their city elections. More women in government — regardless of party affiliation — leads to better outcomes for women and girls, and more diversity, including gender diversity, leads to better decision-making.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Rappahannock News

Letter: Rapp News ignored Konick’s positive deeds

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I have known David Konick for many years. I have been on the opposite side of litigation he brought against the NPEA (National Pentecostal Evangelistic Association) campground back in the early 80s. I testified in court to stop the zoning limitations that were being placed on this organization. But never did I witness Konick as your paper portrayed him in last week’s edition! It was a hit job plain and simple. And despite what your disclaimer says at the end, putting all this out just before the election was just disgraceful! You’ve tried to make your scheduling issues a liability to his campaign.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Students must learn harsh, uncomfortable truths

Regarding "Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards" (Oct. 25): I was an American history teacher for 30 years. Teaching about issues like slavery, our treatment of Native Americans and the internment of Japanese American families in World War II required a lot of careful thought and skill, but all are an important part of our story. It is interesting that many are protesting about this because they are worried white students will feel guilt. I always worried more about the minority students who had to see the disrespect and inhumane treatment their ancestors faced.
EDUCATION
Seacoast Online

Letter: A proud vote for Somersworth’s Mayor Hilliard

I have been a resident of Somersworth since 1989. I have been a teacher at Somersworth High School and Career Technical Center since the fall of 1997. For many of those years I worked with Dana Hilliard, first as a colleague, then as one of my administrators. No Somersworth official has done more to support public education in the city than Dana. That may be in part because he went through them, from first grade to high school graduation. Not only has he supported our schools as mayor, he has also put action to his voice and his vote. Dana has been a classroom teacher, an assistant principal, a principal, and a district administrator.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: A vote for Jessica Cyr is a vote for South Berwick's future

In the sea of campaign signs, Town Council Candidate Jessica Cyr’s signs are unique. Tall, solid, and created from re-purposed scrap wood or recycled materials, they reflect her commitment to our community with action rather than empty promises. Like her signs, Jessica stands above the other candidates. She knows when leaders truly listen to citizens and consider the impact of Council decisions, real change is possible.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Playing horseshoes in the game of truth

State Sen. Mike Groene believes that, like in horseshoes, being close scores points in the game of truth. In his Oct. 21 column, he takes a statement by Benjamin Franklin completely out of context: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Groene was referring to his objection to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Not even close. Franklin was actually writing about a tax dispute between the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the Penn family, who wanted to give a lump sum to the colony as revenue for the French and Indian War rather than acknowledge that the General Assembly had the authority to tax their considerable land holdings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rappahannock News

Commentary: Historically economy does much better under Democrats than Republicans

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Although Republicans would have you believe that they are the party of economic growth and prosperous businesses, by every measure the opposite is true if you look at historical data. Donald Trump admitted as much in an interview before he ran for president: "It just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats than the Republicans."
CASTLETON, VA
Longview Daily News

Letter: Let's put Wean's talents to work

As part of her campaign the for Longview City Council, candidate Angie Wean reminds us that “Longview Rocks!” While we need to tackle problems directly and aggressively, Angie believes we also need to celebrate the best of our community, including:. • Wonderful parks and dynamic recreational programs. • Lake Sacajawea...
LONGVIEW, WA
Seacoast Online

Letter: Chris Hartwell has earned York's vote

It is regrettable that ballot races in York seem to have become partisan. We should elect people to our Select Board, the School Committee and the Budget Committee based not on their party affiliation but on their competence and dedication to the best interests of the Town of York. As...
YORK, ME
Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Now Warning Viewers That Biden Could Send Them to Guantanamo Bay Over School Board Protests

There are two ways to tell that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes his job very seriously and should be trusted by news outlets to educate millions of Americans about sensitive issues. One is that he shortens “attorney general” to “general” in his Twitter handle, as if serving as Arizona’s top legal official confers some sort of military acumen or relevance. The other is this: You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021 Serious politician that he is, Fox News invited Brnovich on the air Monday to discuss what could happen to parents who are voicing their...
EDUCATION

