NFL

10 takeaways from NFL Week 7

By Dom Cosentino
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Cincinnati rolled into Baltimore and laid a bona fide beatdown on the red-hot Ravens. The Bengals piled up 520 total yards and had 10 plays of 21 or more yards, highlighted by Ja'Marr Chase's...

www.thescore.com

