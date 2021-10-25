CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt. Copyright...

www.stltoday.com

FanSided

Mike Shildt’s statement raises questions for St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals fans were left with more questions than answers after Mike Shildt’s press conference. Fans hoping to get the dirt from Mike Shildt about why he was dismissed from the St. Louis Cardinals were left with disappointment Monday. Instead of using the press conference to provide insight into what happened, we got a statement of gratitude from a man happy to have had the opportunity at his dream job.
MLB
Anniston Star

Sound off: Readers share their thoughts on Cardinals' firing of manager Mike Shildt

The Cardinals’ firing of manager Mike Shildt is absolutely pathetic — and it’s a combination of why Shildt was fired and how. This man was/is a solid team leader and obviously is a good man, too. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Mike Girsch need to go as soon as possible. I wish broadcaster Mike Shannon had said Bill DeWitt should sell the team, but he didn’t. But I will say DeWitt should sell. You can’t own an MLB team and be a miser.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals to Announce Oliver Marmol as New Manager

According to multiple sources, the Cardinals are in line to name Oliver “Oli” Marmol as their new manager. There is a presser set for 10:00 AM St. Louis time on Monday. Since the club’s unexpected firing of Mike Shildt back on October 14th, Marmol has been considered a favorite by many to be promoted to the position. Marmol had been Shildt’s bench coach since 2019 — Shildt’s first full season as manager.
MLB
FanSided

3 candidates to become St. Louis Cardinals bench coach

With the naming of Oli Marmol as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, the club is now on the search for a new bench coach. The St. Louis Cardinals will look to name a new bench coach now that former bench coach Oli Marmol was named the club’s manager.
MLB
kbsi23.com

Marmol named next manager of St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KBSI) – Oliver Marmol is the next manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Owner Bill DeWitt announced Marmol as the 51st manager in Cardinals history. He is now the youngest manager in Major League Baseball at 35 years old. Form manager Mike Shildt was dismissed on Oct. 14...
MLB
