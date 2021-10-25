Wizards at Nets preview: Washington faces Brooklyn on the road

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (10/22/21) After a disappointing season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to Philadelphia to face the Sixers. Both teams will be without one of their best players due to drama. The Nets will be without starting point guard Kyrie Irving once again for this matchup after he has refused to take the vaccine or admit whether or not he has received it. Luckily for Brooklyn, Harden can take over the primary ball-handling and offensive facilitating fairly seamlessly. Meanwhile, there is no real indication if Ben Simmons will be available to suit up or if he will even play regardless. This chaos surrounding Simmons did not negatively affect the Sixers so far in their first game as they won by 20 in a 117-97 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO