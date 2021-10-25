CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards at Nets preview: Washington faces Brooklyn on the road

By Bullets Forever
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards: Bradley Beal (Knee, Day-to-day); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Rui Hachimura (Non-Injury Related, Out); Anthony Gil (Calf, Day-to-day); Thomas Bryant...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Brooklyn Nets travel to take on the 76ers

LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia went 31-11 in Eastern Conference action and 29-7 at home during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season. Brooklyn went 48-24 overall and 8-4...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview: The Title Defense Starts Now

All good things must come to an end, and for the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s time to stop celebrating the 2021 NBA title. Tonight, a much taller task awaits them: repeat. Plenty of teams have climbed the mountaintop and descended just as quickly; staying at the top when all 29 other contenders are trying to knock you off is a whole different game. And tonight, the most significant challenger in the East comes to town looking to get a leg up on the Bucks. The Brooklyn Nets think they should have what the Bucks took last postseason. How will the Bucks start their title defense?
NBA
netsrepublic.com

The Brooklyn Nets Taught us Nothing

The beginning of the NBA season entails different experiences for fans of different teams. Rooting for a rebuild? It’s all about optimism! Your young prospects have endless potential, and, if the squad wins on opening night, hell, it might be the last time your team is above .500 all season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Spencer Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn as Nets host Wizards

Rough outing in front of the home crowd. The Brooklyn Nets took on the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener on Sunday afternoon, and after a good first half, got outscored by 25 points after the break and suffered a tough loss. No time to wallow in it so they’ve gotta pick themselves up and get back on the map.
NBA
thebrooklyngame.com

Nets Rebound With Full-Effort Win Over Wizards

The Nets looked the most locked-in and energetic as they have to start this season, and it just happened to come on the second half of a back-to-back. Kevin Durant continued his high-scoring season as the Nets recorded a 104-90 win over the Wizards at home on Monday. The win pulls the Nets to 2-2 on the year, while Durant also broke 24,000 career points with his 25-point night.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Wizards vs. Nets Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We start the first full week of NBA betting in Brooklyn where...
NBA
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers 10/22/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (10/22/21) After a disappointing season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets will travel to Philadelphia to face the Sixers. Both teams will be without one of their best players due to drama. The Nets will be without starting point guard Kyrie Irving once again for this matchup after he has refused to take the vaccine or admit whether or not he has received it. Luckily for Brooklyn, Harden can take over the primary ball-handling and offensive facilitating fairly seamlessly. Meanwhile, there is no real indication if Ben Simmons will be available to suit up or if he will even play regardless. This chaos surrounding Simmons did not negatively affect the Sixers so far in their first game as they won by 20 in a 117-97 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Cassius Winston
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Bradley Beal
chatsports.com

Sixers face Brooklyn Nets for 2021-22 home opener

The start of the Sixers’ 2021-22 campaign hasn’t been able to escape the constant drama surrounding Ben Simmons, but scattered around the ongoing Simmons situation, there’s actually some basketball to be played. On Friday, the Sixers get to return to Philly for their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Joel...
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards at Nets GameThread

Washington is on the road in New York facing the Brooklyn Nets tonight. This will be a reunion with the Nets and their former point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016 till 2020 and was traded to Washington in August of 2021. He last played for the Nets in December 2020 when sustained a partial year of his ACL.
NBA
Yardbarker

Wizards-Nets: Odds, Betting Trends, Injuries, More

The Wizards’ 2-0 start is one of the more surprising developments in the NBA but perhaps it shouldn’t be. Washington reloaded this offseason, adding depth at nearly every position to a team that had its share of bench issues last season due to injuries and inefficient play. In the team’s first two games, the Wizards’ bench has outscored its opponents’ bench by 40 points.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting Lineup-28th October 2021|NBA Season 2021-22

Note and enjoy Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream and Prediction. The Washington Wizards will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Capital One Arena, Washington. The Wizards and the Hawks have both emerged as winners in their previous games, and are now tying at a 3-1 score on the Table. This is going to be a tie-breaker and we can’t wait to watch this dynamic clash.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Barclays Center#The Indiana Pacers
NBC Washington

Wizards Get Reality-Check Loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Bradley Beal's Return

Wizards get reality check in loss to the Brooklyn Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 104-90 on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Reality Check. The Eastern Conference has a chance to be the deepest it has...
NBA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nets tune out noise in win over Wizards

There was a lot less “Save Kyrie!” and a lot more “Let’s go Nets!” in and around Downtown’s Barclays Center Monday night. More than 24 hours after the state-of-the-art arena served as host to those opposed to Kyrie Irving being banned from playing or practicing alongside his teammates due to his vaccination status, the Nets appeared primed and ready to get back to the business of basketball.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Nets to see familiar face as Spencer Dinwiddie, Wizards come to town

Before stars such as Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the first pieces in their massive rebuilding project. Dinwiddie parlayed his productive time with the Nets into a large payday with the Washington Wizards and the guard will make his return to Brooklyn on Monday.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report and Starting 5s-25th October 2021| NBA Season 2021-22

Read about the Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Live Stream and Prediction. One of the favorites for this season’s championship, the Brooklyn Nets will welcome the Charlotte Hornets to the Barclays Centre, Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Nets have had quite a rock path since the beginning of the preseason and have been continuing so far. Enveloped in Kyrie Irving’s controversy regarding his stance against the Vaccination would cause the Nets their NBA championship.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Nets break out offense to defeat Wizards

So Monday night’s 104-90 victory over the Wizards at Barclays Center had to be music to Nash’s ears. One night after scoring 37 points in the second half in a home-opening loss to Charlotte, the Nets scored 38 in the first quarter alone. They led by as many as 25...
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards offense shut down in loss to Nets

Just as it was important not to read too much into the season-opening win against the Toronto Raptors, don’t assign too much meaning to last night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. That said, I saw some things last night that would have me worried if I was on the Wizards...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Wizards vs. Nets: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, the Washington Wizards (2-0) are playing the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at Barclays Center. This is the third regular season game for both Eastern Conference contenders in the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are listed down below. Game Information. Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET. Location: Barclays...
NBA
NBA

Preview: Brooklyn Nets Tip Off Homestand Against Charlotte Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets will open their 2021-22 home schedule on Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets, and it marks the start of the longest home stand the Nets will have all season, a six-game stretch that runs through Nov. 3. The Nets opened up the season by splitting a pair...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy