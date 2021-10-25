CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Have Insurance? Can You Legally Drive a Car in NY State?

By Brandi
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 8 days ago
Driving a car and you don't have insurance? Is that legal?. Well, it depends. Is it your car? Does that car have insurance? Is it a rental? Is it your friends? These seem to be the ways around YOU not having car insurance. You can legally drive any of the cars...

